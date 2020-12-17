Report

Al-Kadhimi begins an official visit to Ankara

Date: 2020-12-17T06:59:41+0000
Shafaq News / Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi head a high-ranking Government delegation in a visit to Turkey today Wednesday.

According to Al-Kadhimi’s office, the Prime Minister will meet the Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Turkish officials, to discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation between Iraq and Turkey, in addition to trigger discussions on topical issues of common interest.

Ankara has been highly critical of Baghdad's failure to crack down on several thousand Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) guerrillas who use a remote, mountainous part of northern Iraq as a base from which to stage attacks on targets inside Turkey.

In the other hand, Turkish warplanes and artillery have been bombing and shelling PKK positions in Iraq periodically over several months.

As for trade, Iraq hopes to attract Turkish investors to work jointly on production and investment projects that could contribute to raising the trade volume between the two countries.

Till August of 2020, the Turkish exports to Iraq reached 4 billion and 800 million dollars, in 2020.

In February 2019; the trade volume reached $15.8 billion.

