Al-Kadhimi bans security and military personnel from making media statements

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, issued on Tuesday a directive that bars all security services members from making statements in the media.

A document obtained by Shafaq News Agency showed that al-Kadhimi's directive includes security and military personnel, and it bans them from making any statement that may affect the country's national security.

Many political talk-shows host officers from different agencies as political analysts or strategists, without disclosing their official position.