Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Kadhimi bans security and military personnel from making media statements

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-01-05T11:11:07+0000
Al-Kadhimi bans security and military personnel from making media statements

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, issued on Tuesday a directive that bars all security services members from making statements in the media.

A document obtained by Shafaq News Agency showed that al-Kadhimi's directive includes security and military personnel, and it bans them from making any statement that may affect the country's national security.

Many political talk-shows host officers from different agencies as political analysts or strategists, without disclosing their official position.

related

Al-Kadhimi to end the "real threats" uncontrolled arms

Date: 2020-09-03 14:01:09
Al-Kadhimi to end the "real threats" uncontrolled arms

Fighting Corruption in Iraq: Ink on Paper

Date: 2020-12-26 16:41:59
Fighting Corruption in Iraq: Ink on Paper

Al-Kadhimi-Bin Salman meeting outcomes

Date: 2020-11-10 19:36:12
Al-Kadhimi-Bin Salman meeting outcomes

Al-Kadhimi condoles the death of Baba Sheikh

Date: 2020-10-01 20:10:54
Al-Kadhimi condoles the death of Baba Sheikh

Al-Kadhimi from Washington: not to succumb to the threats

Date: 2020-08-19 19:49:10
Al-Kadhimi from Washington: not to succumb to the threats

Al-Kadhimi looks forward to the English support to reach “fair transparent elections”

Date: 2020-11-30 17:18:30
Al-Kadhimi looks forward to the English support to reach “fair transparent elections”

Iraq’ Al-Kadhimi to protect the economy from the collapse

Date: 2020-10-22 16:31:05
Iraq’ Al-Kadhimi to protect the economy from the collapse

Al-Kadhimi directs to close more offices at Baghdad International airport

Date: 2020-09-24 18:59:20
Al-Kadhimi directs to close more offices at Baghdad International airport