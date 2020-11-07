Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

Al-Kadhimi attends the Iraqi football team's second training session

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-11-07T18:04:20+0000
Al-Kadhimi attends the Iraqi football team's second training session

Shafaq News / The Iraqi National Football Team held its second training session at Al-Shaab International Stadium, in preparation for its friendly games with Jordan and Uzbekistan. 

The team's media official told Shafaq News agency, "Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi and Minister of Youth and Sports Adnan Darjal paid a surprise visit to the stadium to attend the training session."

In the same context, Al-Kadhimi said in a statement, "The team is the pride of the country. It has always united Iraqis in the most difficult circumstances and is a source of hope and joy.", and urged the players to do their best in the upcoming games.

Additionally, Al-Kadhimi directed to allocate a plane to transport the national team, grant the players diplomatic passports, and to follow up on their entitlement to plots of land by completing the suspended transactions, according to the statement.


related

Al-Kadhimi meets Barzani

Date: 2020-09-02 09:50:47
Al-Kadhimi meets Barzani

Al-Kadhimi heads to US today and will meet Trump on Thursday

Date: 2020-08-18 09:37:12
Al-Kadhimi heads to US today and will meet Trump on Thursday

Al-Kadhimi and Talabani stress the need for coordination between Iraq and Kurdistan

Date: 2020-09-08 17:38:58
Al-Kadhimi and Talabani stress the need for coordination between Iraq and Kurdistan

An Iranian newspaper criticizes Al-Kadhimi against the backdrop of his visit to Washington

Date: 2020-08-23 11:34:21
An Iranian newspaper criticizes Al-Kadhimi against the backdrop of his visit to Washington

Al-Kadhimi to reassess forces formed by Abdul Mahdi

Date: 2020-08-03 10:49:51
Al-Kadhimi to reassess forces formed by Abdul Mahdi

Al-Kadhimi to visit Duhok today

Date: 2020-09-10 10:40:41
Al-Kadhimi to visit Duhok today

Al-Kadhimi meets with the CEOs of major British companies

Date: 2020-10-23 11:00:35
Al-Kadhimi meets with the CEOs of major British companies

Iran supports Al-Kadhimi's government to confront the crises

Date: 2020-09-28 07:48:44
Iran supports Al-Kadhimi's government to confront the crises