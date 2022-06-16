Al-Kadhimi attends a meeting of the Coordination Framework

Shafaq News/ Iraq's caretaker Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has attended a meeting of the Shiite Coordination Framework, a source revealed on Thursday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that al-Kadhimi attended the meeting of the Shiite forces consortium held in the presence of the head of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) Commission, Falih al-Fayyadh.

"It is a first time for al-Kadhimi," the source said, "the meeting revolved around finding a way to establish control over the state."

"It is a message of mutual assurance," the source added.