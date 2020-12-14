Al-Kadhimi attaches great importance to the file of Al-Anbar absentees, Al-Asadi says

Shafaq News / The head of the National Security Agency, Lieutenant-General Abdul-Ghani Al-Asadi, confirmed on Monday that the work underway to resolve the disappeared children's fate Al-Anbar, stressing that the appointments in the agency include all governorates without discrimination.

Al-Asadi said in a press conference earlier today, "the prime minister is interested in the file of the absentees, and we will be among the contributors to finding a solution to this file."

Regarding appointments in the National Security Agency, Al-Asadi explained, "the appointment will include all governorates of Iraq, according to capabilities and financial allocation, and this approach is not limited to national security only, but also all other security agencies."

"The citizen should be aware of the economic problems that the country is going through. We also promise them that the distribution of grades will be fair to all Iraqi governorates," he continued.