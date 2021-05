Shafaq News / Major General Ali Abdul-Hussein Al-Majidi was appointed as the head of the Basra Operations Command, a security source reported.

Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi removed the former head of the command, Akram Saddam, yesterday, after armed factions attacked a security force coming from Baghdad.

Al-Kadhimi blamed Saddam for his inability to "protect" the security forces, according to the sources.