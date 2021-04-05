Al-Kadhimi assigns Ahmed Al-Khafaji to the tasks of Dhi Qar Governor

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, appointed Ahmed Al-Khafaji as the new governor of Dhi Qar, a source familiar with the matter reported.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the assignment remains verbal until an official decision is issued tomorrow, during the cabinet session.

Al-Kadhimi dismissed the former governor of Dhi Qar, Nadhim al-Waeli, last February, following violent protests that left many causalities. The head of the National Security Agency, Abdul-Ghani Al-Asadi, was assigned to manage the governorate temporarily.