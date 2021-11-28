Report

Al-Kadhimi asked the resistance factions to join the investigation into his assassination attempt

Date: 2021-11-28T11:40:35+0000
Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, asked the "Resistance Factions" to take part in the committee investigating the circumstances of his failed assassination attempt, member of Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq Saadi al-Saadi said on Sunday.

"We held a meeting with the Prime Minister, President Barham Saleh, and Justice Chief Faiq Zeidan, and we discussed the circumstances of the incident," al-Saadi told Shafaq News Agency, "al-Kadhimi asked the resistance faction to be represented in the investigation committee."

"We are eager to reveal the parties that planned and executed this attack," he added.

Al-Kadhimi survived an assassination attempt with explosive-laden drones that targeted his residence last Sunday, and officials said he was unharmed. The attack was a major escalation amid tensions sparked by the refusal of Iran-backed armed groups to recognize last month’s parliamentary election results.

