Shafaq News/ Iraq's caretaker Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has returned to the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, after a visit to the United States, New York, for the United Nations General Assembly.

On September 19, the Iraqi prime minister embarked on an official visit to New York. During his visit, he held a series of meetings with world leaders and took part in the UN General Assembly in lieu of outgoing President Barham Salih.