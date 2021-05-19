Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Kadhimi arrives in Wasit

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-19T05:38:13+0000
Al-Kadhimi arrives in Wasit
Shafaq News / The Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi's media office announced that he arrived today in Wasit governorate.

related

Al-Kadhimi speaks of a "crime" in Maysan

Date: 2020-09-16 10:29:23
Al-Kadhimi speaks of a "crime" in Maysan

Al-Kadhimi: from a unified national discourse to a broader regional dialogue

Date: 2021-03-15 16:22:26
Al-Kadhimi: from a unified national discourse to a broader regional dialogue

Al-Kadhimi did not appeal the budget law in his meeting with the Supreme Court

Date: 2021-04-18 13:05:20
Al-Kadhimi did not appeal the budget law in his meeting with the Supreme Court

Al-Kadhimi and Al-Amiri offer condolences to Kurdistan on death of Shaways

Date: 2021-02-15 12:58:29
Al-Kadhimi and Al-Amiri offer condolences to Kurdistan on death of Shaways

A high-level security meeting to impose the law at Iraqi airports

Date: 2020-10-01 16:19:29
A high-level security meeting to impose the law at Iraqi airports

Al-Kadhimi held talks with the Jordanian king

Date: 2020-08-25 11:40:38
Al-Kadhimi held talks with the Jordanian king

Al-Kadhimi holds a crucial meeting to appoint a new Governor for Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-04-05 15:37:00
Al-Kadhimi holds a crucial meeting to appoint a new Governor for Dhi Qar

Al-Kadhimi's office discloses the details of his talks with Rouhani

Date: 2021-05-17 15:43:56
Al-Kadhimi's office discloses the details of his talks with Rouhani