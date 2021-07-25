Report

Al-Kadhimi arrives in Washington

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-25T19:41:36+0000
Al-Kadhimi arrives in Washington

Shafaq News/ Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi arrived in Washington today, heading a government delegation.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister's Media Office that the visit will last for several days, during which the two parties will discuss Iraqi-American relations and issues of mutual interest.

The statement quoted Al-Kadhimi saying before leaving Baghdad, "This visit comes within the framework of Iraq's efforts to maintain a solid relation with the United States of America, based on mutual respect and cooperation in various fields."

"The visit culminates long efforts of intensive work during the strategic dialogue sessions period, to organize the security relations between the two countries in a way that serves Iraq's interest."

