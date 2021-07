Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, landed in the Italian capital, Rome, earlier today, Thursday.

The visit comes as a part of al-Kadhimi’s European tour that he commenced in Belgium’s capital city, Brussels.

During his stay in the Belgian capital, the Iraqi Prime Minister met with Belgian and NATO officials.

This tour is the second for al-Kadhimi since his arrival at the office..