Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi arrived today, Monday, in Nineveh Governorate.

A brief statement of the Prime Minister media office said that Al-Kadhimi arrives in Nineveh heading a ministerial delegation.

Meanwhile; A source told shafaq News Agency; Al-Kadhimi's visit aims to follow up the security and service conditions in the Governorate as well as to hold meetings of the Council of Ministers.