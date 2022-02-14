Al-Kadhimi arrives in Najaf, expected to meet al-Sadr

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi caretaker Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, has landed in the international airport of Najaf earlier today, Monday.

The media office of al-Kadhimi said that he will participate in the unveiling of Imam Ali Shrine's second Minaret ceremonials.

Earlier today, a source told Shafaq News Agency that the incumbent Prime Minister is scheduled to meet with the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, in the latter's headquarters in al-Hannana, near Najaf, without revealing further details.