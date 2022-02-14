Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Kadhimi arrives in Najaf, expected to meet al-Sadr

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-14T12:56:25+0000
Al-Kadhimi arrives in Najaf, expected to meet al-Sadr

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi caretaker Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, has landed in the international airport of Najaf earlier today, Monday.

The media office of al-Kadhimi said that he will participate in the unveiling of Imam Ali Shrine's second Minaret ceremonials.

Earlier today, a source told Shafaq News Agency that the incumbent Prime Minister is scheduled to meet with the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, in the latter's headquarters in al-Hannana, near Najaf, without revealing further details.

related

Al-Kadhimi arrives in Najaf 

Date: 2022-01-06 12:04:37
Al-Kadhimi arrives in Najaf 

Official: al-Kadhimi will supervise the administration of Najaf

Date: 2022-01-06 15:00:05
Official: al-Kadhimi will supervise the administration of Najaf

Al-Kadhimi meets with al-Sadr in Najaf

Date: 2022-01-06 16:11:24
Al-Kadhimi meets with al-Sadr in Najaf

PM al-Kadhimi meets his Lebanese counterpart in Baghdad 

Date: 2021-10-25 13:59:47
PM al-Kadhimi meets his Lebanese counterpart in Baghdad 

Barzani to al-Kadhimi: settling Baghdad-Erbil disputes is crucial to Iraq's stability

Date: 2021-04-10 17:06:28
Barzani to al-Kadhimi: settling Baghdad-Erbil disputes is crucial to Iraq's stability

Iraqi judiciary issues arrest warrants against employees on charges of forgery in Najaf

Date: 2021-01-21 18:55:11
Iraqi judiciary issues arrest warrants against employees on charges of forgery in Najaf

Al-Kadhimi: attacks on the security forces will no longer be allowed

Date: 2020-08-13 17:18:41
Al-Kadhimi: attacks on the security forces will no longer be allowed

Iraqi government to distribute plots of lands on Citizens

Date: 2021-06-08 14:57:21
Iraqi government to distribute plots of lands on Citizens