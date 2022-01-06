Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Kadhimi arrives in Najaf 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-06T12:04:37+0000
Al-Kadhimi arrives in Najaf 

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi caretaker Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, arrived in the governorate of Najaf earlier today, Thursday. 

Al-Kadhimi's visit comes only two days after he accepted the resignation of Najaf's governor, Loay al-Yasiri, and assigned his first deputy Hashem al-Kar'awi to the administration of the governorate.

related

Al-Kadhimi stresses the need to pursue ISIS terrorists

Date: 2021-02-20 14:36:12
Al-Kadhimi stresses the need to pursue ISIS terrorists

Najaf administration denies imposing a curfew

Date: 2021-07-19 21:29:34
Najaf administration denies imposing a curfew

Iraq's PM holds phone talks with the Pakistani Prime Minister

Date: 2021-09-23 19:49:26
Iraq's PM holds phone talks with the Pakistani Prime Minister

Iraq’s PM dismisses another Basra Operations Commander within a year

Date: 2021-05-13 17:44:05
Iraq’s PM dismisses another Basra Operations Commander within a year

Head of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Department released from detention

Date: 2021-12-15 12:24:44
Head of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Department released from detention

Al-Kadhimi pledges to remove the American forces in Iraq

Date: 2020-08-27 09:43:25
Al-Kadhimi pledges to remove the American forces in Iraq

Salih hosts al-Kadhimi ahead of "postponing the election's decision"

Date: 2021-01-18 16:47:41
Salih hosts al-Kadhimi ahead of "postponing the election's decision"

Al-Kadhimi: Arab tour was a Success, pledges to resolve Dhi Qar and unpaid lecturers issues

Date: 2021-04-06 13:43:50
Al-Kadhimi: Arab tour was a Success, pledges to resolve Dhi Qar and unpaid lecturers issues