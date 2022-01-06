Report
Al-Kadhimi arrives in Najaf
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2022-01-06
Shafaq News/ The Iraqi caretaker Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, arrived in the governorate of Najaf earlier today, Thursday.
Al-Kadhimi's visit comes only two days after he accepted the resignation of Najaf's governor, Loay al-Yasiri, and assigned his first deputy Hashem al-Kar'awi to the administration of the governorate.
