Al-Kadhimi arrives in Erbil tomorrow

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-10-02T20:29:44+0000

Shafaq News/ Iraq's caretaker Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi will arrive in Erbil, Kurdistan's capital city, tomorrow Monday. A source told Shafaq News Agency that al-Kadhimi will participate in a memorial on late President Jalal Talabani's death. The service, according to the source, will be attended by President of the Kurdistan region Nechirvan Barzani, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) leader Bafel Talabani, Iraq's President Barham Salih, Kurdistan's Parliament Speaker Rewaz Faiaq, and a group of other senior officeholders.

