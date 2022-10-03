Al-Kadhimi arrives in Erbil this morning

Shafaq News/ Iraq's caretaker Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has arrived in Erbil, the capital city of the Kurdistan region, Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported on Monday morning.
Upon his disembarkment on the tarmacs of Erbil's International Airport, the federal prime minister was welcomed by the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan region, Masrour Barzani.
Yesterday, a source reported that al-Kadhimi will attend a memorial service on the fifth anniversary of late President Jalal Talabani's death.
Al-Kadhimi's office confirmed in a statement later that al-Kadhimi will attend the service, adding that he will hold a series of meetings with political figures and officeholders in the Kurdistan region.