Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

Al-Kadhimi arrives in Basra

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-11-05T06:42:53+0000
Al-Kadhimi arrives in Basra

Shafaq News / Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi arrived Thursday morning in Basra Governorate.

On Tuesday, an informed government source said that Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi would visit Basra to meet with several parties to discuss the situation in the governorate.

The source told Shafaq News agency that Al-Kadhimi will meet with local and security officials during the visit, adding, "Al-Kadhimi will also meet with tribal sheikhs and a group of demonstrators and activists to follow up on the conditions in Basra".

It is noteworthy that this is Al-Kadhimi's third visit to the governorate since he took office last May, after two visits in July and August.


related

Basra killings undermine Iraqi PM's efforts to rein in militias

Date: 2020-08-22 16:34:04
Basra killings undermine Iraqi PM's efforts to rein in militias

Security forces to enter the state of Alert in preparation for the first anniversary of October 25 protests

Date: 2020-10-22 19:54:22
Security forces to enter the state of Alert in preparation for the first anniversary of October 25 protests

Al-Kadhimi to extend his visit to Washington

Date: 2020-08-20 06:35:47
Al-Kadhimi to extend his visit to Washington

The intelligence agency arrests a drug smuggler in Basra

Date: 2020-10-16 11:51:48
The intelligence agency arrests a drug smuggler in Basra

Basra Police arrests a dangerous gang

Date: 2020-08-31 14:36:59
Basra Police arrests a dangerous gang

Al-Kadhimi to visit Basra Governorate Tomorrow

Date: 2020-11-03 18:38:38
Al-Kadhimi to visit Basra Governorate Tomorrow

Al-Kadhimi took off to Amman to participate in the tripartite summit

Date: 2020-08-25 07:51:37
Al-Kadhimi took off to Amman to participate in the tripartite summit

Al-Kadhimi takes off to Paris

Date: 2020-10-18 15:05:52
Al-Kadhimi takes off to Paris