Al-Kadhimi approves changes in the army after accusing military personnel of selling weapons

Shafaq News / The Commander in Chief of the armed forces, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, agreed on making changes to the fourth infantry division, which was recently accused of selling weapons to armed factions.

An official statement said that al-Kadhimi approved transferring Lt. Gen Alaa Al-Hashemi to the land forces command, and assigned the deputy commander of division 11, Brigadier General Imad Obeid, as the Chief of the sixth division.

On January 20, Iraqi officers and soldiers in the Iraqi army have been arrested for selling arms to Iraqi armed factions, a source revealed on Thursday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the arrestees sold weapons that belong to the sixth division to Shiite paramilitary groups.

"The sold weapons were machine guns and medium-weapons," the source said.