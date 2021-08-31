Report

Al-Kadhimi approved recruiting locals in north Baghdad into armed groups to aid security forces

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-31T17:54:47+0000
Al-Kadhimi approved recruiting locals in north Baghdad into armed groups to aid security forces

Shafaq News/ The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi, has approved organizing locals from the north of Baghdad into armed forces, Iraqi army's chief of staff, Lt. Gen. Abdul Amir Yarallah, said on Tuesday.

According to the state "Iraqi News Agency", INA, Yarallah said that " the citizen" is a key factor for the success of "ISIS remnants manhunts" sheltering in rough terrain.

"Some areas in Saladin, north of Baghdad, Kirkuk, and Diyala are flagged. Security authorities are serious about taking down ISIS, but it needs time."

"The security situation is not very bad in the north of Baghdad," he noted, "security forces in north Baghdad carry out operations, and they cooperate with the locals."

"We obtained the approval of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces to form a force from the locals to aid our forces..the area will be secured by the time of the elections," he said.

