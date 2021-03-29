Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Kadhimi appoints a new head of the National Communications and Media Commission

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-29T13:37:39+0000
Al-Kadhimi appoints a new head of the National Communications and Media Commission
Shafaq News/ The cabinet office has selected Engineer Adel Salman to take charge of the National Communications and Media Commission of Iraq in lieu of Ali al-Khuwailedi.

Salman, a member of the Commission prior to this appointment, served as the director of Communications management directorate, among other positions.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that Salman's appointment came after the Commission voted to oust al-Khuwailedi ten days ago.

The Iraqi Parliament withdrew on March 18, 2021, the confidence from Salam's predecessor over charges of financial and administrative corruption.

The file of renewing the contracts of the acting mobile phone companies in Iraq was the knockout that toppled al-Khuwailedi.

Upon his interpellation in the Parliament against the backdrop of this issue, al-Khuwailedi failed to provide convincing answers to MP Alaa al-Rabiei.

related

Al-Kadhimi to build Iraq’s economy and administrative system

Date: 2020-09-11 13:19:36
Al-Kadhimi to build Iraq’s economy and administrative system

Al-Kadhimi: closing the diplomatic missions in Iraq is "disastrous"

Date: 2020-09-29 15:39:51
Al-Kadhimi: closing the diplomatic missions in Iraq is "disastrous"

Al-Kadhimi launches an initiative to "National Dialogue"

Date: 2021-03-08 10:33:05
Al-Kadhimi launches an initiative to "National Dialogue"

Salih and Al-Halbousi support Al-Kadhimi

Date: 2020-09-19 09:48:01
Salih and Al-Halbousi support Al-Kadhimi

Al-Kadhimi issues a set of decisions on inter-governorate coordination

Date: 2021-02-11 16:24:30
Al-Kadhimi issues a set of decisions on inter-governorate coordination

Sairoon Bloc demands hosting Al-Kadhimi to discuss the employees' salaries issue

Date: 2020-10-05 17:47:41
Sairoon Bloc demands hosting Al-Kadhimi to discuss the employees' salaries issue

Al-Kadhimi on Rab’allah parade: overblown and desperate

Date: 2021-03-28 06:24:58
Al-Kadhimi on Rab’allah parade: overblown and desperate

Al-Kadhimi supports Al-Sadr suggestion

Date: 2020-09-25 12:21:46
Al-Kadhimi supports Al-Sadr suggestion