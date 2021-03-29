Al-Kadhimi appoints a new head of the National Communications and Media Commission

Shafaq News/ The cabinet office has selected Engineer Adel Salman to take charge of the National Communications and Media Commission of Iraq in lieu of Ali al-Khuwailedi.

Salman, a member of the Commission prior to this appointment, served as the director of Communications management directorate, among other positions.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that Salman's appointment came after the Commission voted to oust al-Khuwailedi ten days ago.

The Iraqi Parliament withdrew on March 18, 2021, the confidence from Salam's predecessor over charges of financial and administrative corruption.

The file of renewing the contracts of the acting mobile phone companies in Iraq was the knockout that toppled al-Khuwailedi.

Upon his interpellation in the Parliament against the backdrop of this issue, al-Khuwailedi failed to provide convincing answers to MP Alaa al-Rabiei.