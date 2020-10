Shafaq News / Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi issued a decision to exempt Manhal Al-Haboubi from his post as mayor of Baghdad, after he submitted his resignation.

A government source told Shafaq News Agency that Al-Kadhimi issued a decision appointing Alaa Kadhim Maan Al-Ammari as Baghdad's new mayor.

Al-Haboubi had made it clear in his written resignation that he had been exposed to serious health problems that require long-term treatment outside Iraq.