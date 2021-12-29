Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Kadhimi announces the end of the foreign forces' combat mission in Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-29T14:44:10+0000
Al-Kadhimi announces the end of the foreign forces' combat mission in Iraq

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi caretaker Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, on Wednesday announced the complete withdrawal of the foreign combat forces from Iraq.

Al-Kadhimi tweeted, "the Coalition have fully completed their combat role after transfer of personnel and material outside Iraq. Going forward, their role will be to advise and assist our security forces per the outcome of the Strategic Dialogue."

"We thank the leadership of the Coalition, it’s members, our partners and neighbors in combating Daish and reaffirm that our security forces stand ready to defend our people," he said.

related

Erdogan denounces the assassination attempt against Iraqi PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi

Date: 2021-11-10 14:29:45
Erdogan denounces the assassination attempt against Iraqi PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi

Heavy security deployment in al-Muthanna ahead of al-Kadhimi's visit today

Date: 2021-04-15 09:06:08
Heavy security deployment in al-Muthanna ahead of al-Kadhimi's visit today

Al-Kadhimi praises the tribal sheikhs role in Samarra

Date: 2021-06-16 13:22:10
Al-Kadhimi praises the tribal sheikhs role in Samarra

Al-Kadhimi: our response will be bold and earth-shattering

Date: 2021-01-21 21:04:10
Al-Kadhimi: our response will be bold and earth-shattering

Al-Kadhimi: we will not tolerate any violations during the voting process

Date: 2021-10-08 17:53:37
Al-Kadhimi: we will not tolerate any violations during the voting process

Iraq's PM hopes political differences and problems do not affect the Security forces work

Date: 2021-12-27 21:46:59
Iraq's PM hopes political differences and problems do not affect the Security forces work

Iraq's Prime Minister welcomes Muqtada al-Sadr's decision to contest in the elections

Date: 2021-08-27 18:52:51
Iraq's Prime Minister welcomes Muqtada al-Sadr's decision to contest in the elections

Al-Kadhimi to form a new investigative committee

Date: 2020-08-30 14:37:17
Al-Kadhimi to form a new investigative committee