Al-Kadhimi announces the end of the foreign forces' combat mission in Iraq

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi caretaker Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, on Wednesday announced the complete withdrawal of the foreign combat forces from Iraq.

Al-Kadhimi tweeted, "the Coalition have fully completed their combat role after transfer of personnel and material outside Iraq. Going forward, their role will be to advise and assist our security forces per the outcome of the Strategic Dialogue."

"We thank the leadership of the Coalition, it’s members, our partners and neighbors in combating Daish and reaffirm that our security forces stand ready to defend our people," he said.