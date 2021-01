Shafaq News / The Iraqi Prime Minister, Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, announced that the deputy leader of ISIS, Abu Yasser Al-Issawi, had been eliminated.

Al-Kadhimi said in a previous tweet following the bloody bombings in A-Tayaran Square in Baghdad, a week ago, " Our response to those who shed innocent Iraqi blood will be bold and earth-shattering, and the evil leaders of Daesh will face a force to be reckoned with."