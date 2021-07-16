Al-Kadhimi announces the arrest of Hisham Al-Hashemi’s killers

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi announced on Friday that the Iraqi authorities have arrested the killers of Journalist Hisham Al-Hashemi

Al-Kadhimi said on Twitter, "We promised to capture Husham (Hisham) Alhashimi’s killers. We fulfilled that promise. We have arrested hundreds of criminals - murderers of innocent Iraqis like Ahmed Abdulsamad.” Adding that, “We don’t care about media spin: we carry out our duties in the service of our people & in pursuit of justice.."

In July 2020, the Iraqi analyst who was a leading expert on the Islamic State and other armed groups was shot dead in Baghdad.

Gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire on Hisham al-Hashimi, 47, outside his home in the Zayouna area of Baghdad.

Al-Hashimi was a well-connected security analyst who appeared regularly on Iraqi television and whose expertise was sought out by government officials, journalists, and researchers.

