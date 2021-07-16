Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Kadhimi announces the arrest of Hisham Al-Hashemi’s killers

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-16T14:33:45+0000
Al-Kadhimi announces the arrest of Hisham Al-Hashemi’s killers

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi announced on Friday that the Iraqi authorities have arrested the killers of Journalist Hisham Al-Hashemi

Al-Kadhimi said on Twitter, "We promised to capture Husham (Hisham) Alhashimi’s killers. We fulfilled that promise. We have arrested hundreds of criminals - murderers of innocent Iraqis like Ahmed Abdulsamad.” Adding that, “We don’t care about media spin: we carry out our duties in the service of our people & in pursuit of justice.."

In July 2020, the Iraqi analyst who was a leading expert on the Islamic State and other armed groups was shot dead in Baghdad.

Gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire on Hisham al-Hashimi, 47, outside his home in the Zayouna area of Baghdad.

Al-Hashimi was a well-connected security analyst who appeared regularly on Iraqi television and whose expertise was sought out by government officials, journalists, and researchers.

ش

related

In the aftermath of Baghdad Airport attack, new defense and siren systems installed

Date: 2021-04-23 15:14:48
In the aftermath of Baghdad Airport attack, new defense and siren systems installed

Masrour Barzani announces his support for Al-Kathemi by phone

Date: 2020-04-09 13:19:58
Masrour Barzani announces his support for Al-Kathemi by phone

An explosive device blew up in north of Baghdad

Date: 2021-02-04 21:06:17
An explosive device blew up in north of Baghdad

Parliamentary Finance resolves all disputes over the budget bill, a source reveals

Date: 2021-03-28 16:48:41
Parliamentary Finance resolves all disputes over the budget bill, a source reveals

Saladin authorities certify the statements of two defendants involved in Albu Dor massacre

Date: 2021-03-18 13:51:15
Saladin authorities certify the statements of two defendants involved in Albu Dor massacre

A new attack targets the US-led coalition in Iraq

Date: 2021-05-25 11:42:12
A new attack targets the US-led coalition in Iraq

Syria: 15 Iraqi members of pro-Iranian militia killed in an airstrike

Date: 2020-08-04 05:45:48
Syria: 15 Iraqi members of pro-Iranian militia killed in an airstrike

Covid-19: More than 11 thousand fatalities in Iraq

Date: 2020-11-02 14:27:23
Covid-19: More than 11 thousand fatalities in Iraq