Al-Kadhimi announces arresting the terrorist responsible for the bloody Karrada bombing

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, announced arresting the terrorist responsible for the bloody Karrada bombing, which killed hundreds back in 2016.

Al-Kadhimi said in a tweet, "After more than five years of the Karrada bombing crime that bled the hearts of Iraqis, our heroic forces, after a high-level intelligence operation outside Iraq, succeeded in arresting the terrorist Ghazwan Al-Zoba'i, nicknamed "Abu Obeida Baghdad", responsible for this and other crimes."

For his part, the spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Major General Yahya Rasool, disclosed the operation's details.

The most prominent terrorist operation the perpetrator has participated in is the detonation of a car bomb in the Karrada area on 3-7-2017. He was accompanying the suicide bomber and took him with his own vehicle to the Al-Azeem area, after which the suicide bomber went to Baghdad and carried out his operation, he added.

According to Major General Rasool, the terrorist supervised a double bombing in Al-Nakheel Mall in Baghdad on 9/9/2016 by a suicide bomber wearing an explosive belt, followed by the detonation of a car bomb.

Moreover, the terrorist is responsible for detonating a car bomb in the Al-Shawaka area near the Public Retirement Authority on 30/5/2017.

The suicide bombing that hit the Karrada neighborhood in Baghdad, which ISIS claimed responsibility for, took place on 3-7-2016, leaving more than 300 casualties.