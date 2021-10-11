Report

Al-Kadhimi announces arresting al-Baghdadi's deputy

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-11T07:46:25+0000
Al-Kadhimi announces arresting al-Baghdadi's deputy

Shafaq News/ The head of the Iraqi caretaker government, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, announced arresting one of the most prominent ISIS leaders.

Al-Kadhimi said in a tweet that the intelligence service carried out intense operations "on the other side of the borders".

Al-Kadhimi added that the so-called Sami Jassem, the financial supervisor of ISIS and the deputy of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, was arrested during the operation.

Al-Kadhimi had hinted yesterday, after casting his vote, that he would announce a major security accomplishment on Monday.

