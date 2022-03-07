Al-Kadhimi and Zeidan discuss the judges' personal security

Shafaq News/ Iraq's outgoing Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, held a meeting with the chairperson of the Supreme Judicial Council, Faiq Zeidan, earlier today, Monday.

The media office of the Council said that Zeidan and al-Kadhimi discussed the cooperation between the executive and judicial authority in combating terrorism and administrative corruption.

The meeting attended by a group of senior officeholders in the Judicial sector laid emphasis on providing the necessary security to the judges.