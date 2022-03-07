Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Kadhimi and Zeidan discuss the judges' personal security

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-07T12:14:40+0000
Al-Kadhimi and Zeidan discuss the judges' personal security

Shafaq News/ Iraq's outgoing Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, held a meeting with the chairperson of the Supreme Judicial Council, Faiq Zeidan, earlier today, Monday.

The media office of the Council said that Zeidan and al-Kadhimi discussed the cooperation between the executive and judicial authority in combating terrorism and administrative corruption.

The meeting attended by a group of senior officeholders in the Judicial sector laid emphasis on providing the necessary security to the judges.

related

Al-Kadhimi discusses with Zeidan the investigations into the recent events in Baghdad

Date: 2021-11-11 16:11:14
Al-Kadhimi discusses with Zeidan the investigations into the recent events in Baghdad

PM al-Kadhimi meets his Lebanese counterpart in Baghdad 

Date: 2021-10-25 13:59:47
PM al-Kadhimi meets his Lebanese counterpart in Baghdad 

Al-Kadhimi: Iraq will not be an arena for settling scores

Date: 2021-02-23 13:32:49
Al-Kadhimi: Iraq will not be an arena for settling scores

Al-Kadhimi's government stripped Basra of three billion dinars annually, MP says

Date: 2022-01-27 11:48:34
Al-Kadhimi's government stripped Basra of three billion dinars annually, MP says

Al-Kadhimi to form a new investigative committee

Date: 2020-08-30 14:37:17
Al-Kadhimi to form a new investigative committee

Al-Kadhimi to visit Kuwait next week

Date: 2021-08-20 15:17:16
Al-Kadhimi to visit Kuwait next week

Al-Sadr warns of disclosing the results of the investigation in Al-Kadhimi's assassination attempt

Date: 2021-11-26 11:46:27
Al-Sadr warns of disclosing the results of the investigation in Al-Kadhimi's assassination attempt

Al-Kadhimi sent a strongly worded letter to Tehran, AP

Date: 2021-04-07 19:50:16
Al-Kadhimi sent a strongly worded letter to Tehran, AP