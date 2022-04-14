Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Kadhimi and Salih commemorate al-Anfal crime

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-04-14T14:42:25+0000
Al-Kadhimi and Salih commemorate al-Anfal crime

Shafaq News/ The heads of Iraqi state, President Barham Salim and Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, on Thursday commemorated the 34th anniversary of al-Anfal campaign waged by the former dictator Saddam Hussein against the Kurdish minority.

Al-Kadhimi tweeted, "Today marks 34 years since the Anfal criminal campaign, in which tens of thousands of innocent Kurds lost their lives."

"We have to keep building our democratic & peaceful Iraq, and combat any action that may bring back dictatorship & aggression.

May the Anfal matryrs rest in peace," he added.

President Salih condemned the crime committed against unarmed civilians in the Kurdistan Region.

"Thousands were displaced, and many bodies were stashed in grave masses," he said, striking an analogy with "our people in mid and southern Iraq. Their sin is refusing injustice."

The President called for Solidarity, reparation, and justice for the victims.

related

Iraq’s Prime Minister announces the arrest of the terrorists related to Al- Sadr City attack.

Date: 2021-07-24 14:21:51
Iraq’s Prime Minister announces the arrest of the terrorists related to Al- Sadr City attack.

Iraq's PM hopes political differences and problems do not affect the Security forces work

Date: 2021-12-27 21:46:59
Iraq's PM hopes political differences and problems do not affect the Security forces work

Iraq’ Presidencies met The UN special representative to Iraq

Date: 2021-01-12 19:05:30
Iraq’ Presidencies met The UN special representative to Iraq

PM al-Kadhimi discusses with Blinken the recent attack on Erbil

Date: 2022-03-14 06:05:25
PM al-Kadhimi discusses with Blinken the recent attack on Erbil

Al-Mansour attack was intended to target the Intelligence headquarters while al-Kadhimi inside

Date: 2021-10-31 12:17:00
Al-Mansour attack was intended to target the Intelligence headquarters while al-Kadhimi inside

Iraq opens an air and sea bridge to provide Sudan with urgent aid

Date: 2020-09-09 18:41:39
Iraq opens an air and sea bridge to provide Sudan with urgent aid

Erdogan denounces the assassination attempt against Iraqi PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi

Date: 2021-11-10 14:29:45
Erdogan denounces the assassination attempt against Iraqi PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi

Al-Kadhimi: Elections are a chance at peace in Iraq

Date: 2021-05-22 14:50:07
Al-Kadhimi: Elections are a chance at peace in Iraq