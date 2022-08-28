Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Kadhimi and Salih call for bolstering internal front amid heated tension in Iraq 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-08-28T13:38:14+0000
Al-Kadhimi and Salih call for bolstering internal front amid heated tension in Iraq 

Shafaq News/ Iraq's caretaker Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi and outgoing President Barham Salih on Sunday called for "bolstering the internal front" and "pursuing pathways that consolidate the security and protect the social peace" in Iraq.

According to a readout issued by the Iraqi presidency, President Salih discussed in a meeting in al-Salam (Peace) Palace the latest updates on the political crisis and a spectrum of issues related to the situation in Iraq.

Salih and al-Kadhimi laid emphasis on dialogue as a means to find solutions to the crisis and meet the demands of the people.

related

President Salih and PM al-Kadhimi conduct phone calls with Iran's President-elect Raisi 

Date: 2021-06-19 16:51:07
President Salih and PM al-Kadhimi conduct phone calls with Iran's President-elect Raisi 

Al-Kadhimi and Salih offer greetings to the Workers of Iraq on their international day

Date: 2022-05-01 07:54:17
Al-Kadhimi and Salih offer greetings to the Workers of Iraq on their international day

President meets PM al-Kadhimi and Judge Zidan

Date: 2021-11-18 15:12:39
President meets PM al-Kadhimi and Judge Zidan

President Salih: targeting al-Kadhimi is a grave transgressions and a coup against the constitution

Date: 2021-11-07 06:22:56
President Salih: targeting al-Kadhimi is a grave transgressions and a coup against the constitution

PM al-Kadhimi and President Salih meet in Baghdad 

Date: 2021-07-31 14:50:45
PM al-Kadhimi and President Salih meet in Baghdad 

Complaint against President Salih and PM al-Kadhimi

Date: 2022-03-01 10:08:17
Complaint against President Salih and PM al-Kadhimi

Salih hosts al-Kadhimi ahead of "postponing the election's decision"

Date: 2021-01-18 16:47:41
Salih hosts al-Kadhimi ahead of "postponing the election's decision"

Iraq's President and PM met stress the necessity of dialogue

Date: 2022-05-25 16:54:25
Iraq's President and PM met stress the necessity of dialogue