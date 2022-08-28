Al-Kadhimi and Salih call for bolstering internal front amid heated tension in Iraq 

Shafaq News/ Iraq's caretaker Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi and outgoing President Barham Salih on Sunday called for "bolstering the internal front" and "pursuing pathways that consolidate the security and protect the social peace" in Iraq.

According to a readout issued by the Iraqi presidency, President Salih discussed in a meeting in al-Salam (Peace) Palace the latest updates on the political crisis and a spectrum of issues related to the situation in Iraq.

Salih and al-Kadhimi laid emphasis on dialogue as a means to find solutions to the crisis and meet the demands of the people.