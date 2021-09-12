Al-Kadhimi and Raisi agree upon a method to address financial issues between Baghdad and Tehran

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, and Iran's president, Ebrahim Raisi, headed the expanded meeting between the Iranian and Iraqi delegation in Tehran, a readout issued by Al-Kadhimi's office said on Sunday.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Iraqi Premier wished success to Raisi's government, explaining that his visit implies the importance Baghdad attaches to the bilateral relations with Tehran and its endeavors to expand the economic and commercial cooperation with the Iranian capital.

Al-Kadhimi said that his government is "keen to take serious measures regarding the financial dues it owes to Iran and the dredging of Shatt al-Arab."

The Prime Minister said that Iraq is considering abolishing entry visas for Iranian nationals at the airports after the Arbaeen anniversary, indicating that the government has provided maximum facilities to the Iranian pilgrims wishing to participate in this ritual.

For his part, the Iranian president praised al-Kadhimi's government efforts to facilitate the entry of Iranian pilgrims to the Iraqi territory and expedite the railway connection between the two neighboring countries.

Raisi expressed his government's endeavors in developing the economic and commercial ties with Baghdad, stressing that Iran believes that a "strong and capable" Iraq serves the interests of both countries and the entire region.

Al-Kadhimi became the first foreign leader on Sunday to visit and meet with Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi since the hardliner took office in August.

Iraq has been trying to mediate between Tehran and its Gulf Arab foes, including Saudi Arabia, in the hope of stopping its neighbours settling scores on its territory.

Iraq has become the playground of rivalries between Iran on one side and the United States, Israel and Gulf Arab states on the other, with attacks against U.S. forces and assassinations of Iranian and Iraqi paramilitary leaders.

"I hope despite the aims of the enemies of the two countries, we will witness expansion of good relations between Iran and Iraq," Raisi said in a joint news conference in Tehran.

Raisi said Iraq had agreed to waive visas for Iranian pilgrims to Shi'ite holy sites in Iraq later this month on the occasion of Arbaeen marking the end of the 40-day mourning period for Imam Hussein, Prophet Mohammed's grandson.

"Decisions were also made about the two countries' financial issues that should be adopted," Raisi said, without elaborating.