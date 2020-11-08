Report

Al-Kadhimi and Bin Salman to hold an online meeting today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-11-08T14:51:01+0000
Al-Kadhimi and Bin Salman to hold an online meeting today

Shafaq News / An online meeting will take place between the Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi and the Saudi King, according to a governmental source.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "Al-Kadhimi will meet with Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz, online, as part of the visit program of the Saudi delegation, which arrived in Baghdad today, Sunday."

The Saudi delegation arrived in Baghdad this morning, Sunday, to hold a meeting of the Iraqi-Saudi committee.

The delegation includes officials from the ministries of energy, electricity, oil, industry, environment, and representatives of major Saudi companies.

Today, Sunday, Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar affirmed the government's keenness to strengthen bilateral relations with Saudi Arabia in all fields, including economy and investment, to serve common interests.

This came on the sidelines of launching the Iraqi-Saudi committee in the capital, Baghdad.


