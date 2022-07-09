Al-Kadhimi adopts emphasis on preemption to curb security threats

Shafaq News/ Security forces shall adopt preemption to face imminent threats to the people's lives and properties, the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, Prime Minister Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, said in a meeting with senior security commanders in Nineveh on Saturday.

Earlier this morning, al-Kadhimi arrived in Mosul, Nineveh's capital city, on an "inspection visit" marking the first day of Eid al-Adha, a press release by his media office said.

The visit also coincides with the fifth anniversary of liberating the ancient pluralistic city from ISIS control and the full of the self-styled caliphate in Iraq and Syria.

The Prime Minister attached importance to "laying the foundations of preventive security" to "establish security in the governorate" and "anticipate any attempt to compromise the people's lives, security, and properties."

"In such days, our heroes in the security services liberated the city of Mosul, which doubles our joy of Eid," al-Kadhimi said, "Mosul went through very difficult days, but it persevered, resisted, and expelled the intruders."

"The city was liberated at the hands of its heroes; the heroes of the Iraqi Army, Counter-Terrorism Forces, Federal Police, Popular Mobilization, the Peshmerga, and all our brave security forces from all the governorates of Iraq," he added, "Our security forces of all branches continue their battle against terrorism everywhere Iraq. I assure you that they are at the highest readiness levels in monitoring, pursuing, and eliminating terrorists."

"This practical approach has made our cities and villages safe, thanks to the considerable intelligence and security efforts you and your colleagues are making."

"We succeeded in arresting senior leaders of the ISIS terrorist organization, and infiltrated its depth," the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi armed forces said.

"We continue to strongly support our forces to be a striking and effective force against terrorism and all kinds of crime. During the past two years, a lot has been achieved in terms of protecting the borders, reaching good levels of security stability, thwarting terrorist plans, undermining the activity of organized crime gangs, and many other security achievements."

May God heal our injured, and have mercy on our martyrs; long live Iraq protected by its security and military forces," he concluded.