Al-Kadhimi accuses "some" of impeding the development of the Iraqi healthcare sector

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-03T12:55:48+0000

Shafaq News/ Iraqi caretaker Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, accused "some" of undermining the security and healthcare sectors, stressing that building the state requires enhancing "inter-institutional cooperation" and "prioritizing the public interest." Speaking during the inauguration ceremony of "al-Hussain Military Hospital" in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, al-Kadhimi said, "the hospital shall be a monument of the state's respect to the sacrifices of our heroes in the security forces and their families." "Today's ceremony celebrates a mutual achievement of the security forces and the healthcare sector," he added, "we are working relentlessly with our security forces to consolidate security and stability throughout Iraq. We need the same momentum to reinvigorate our healthcare system and bring it to the level of our aspirations." "Iraqis seek medical care in neighboring, sometimes distant countries. The main reasons are corruption and the insistence of some parties on undermining the state and its institutions; particularly security and healthcare." Al-Kadhimi called for expediting the implementation of lagging projects and holding the negligent and corrupts liable. "For every achievement to see the light, different institutions shall cooperate," he continued, "destruction needs only seconds, while building needs hard work and determination." "The Iraqi citizen has the right to enjoy high-quality medical service in his country. It is the duty of the state," the Prime Minister said, "a state cannot be built in the absence of a strong army. The government has paid special heeds to enforcing the Iraqi army and meeting its demands."

related

Ismail Haniyeh: Iraq is a protective umbrella for Palestine

Date: 2021-11-13 14:31:33

Move the US-Iraq Relationship Out of Crisis Mode

Date: 2021-08-11 15:41:49

Moscow Condemns Assassination Attempt Against Iraqi Prime Minister

Date: 2021-11-08 11:57:45

Al-Kadhimi warns of bids to disrupt the democratic process in Iraq

Date: 2022-02-05 09:36:26

Al-Kadhimi to form a new investigative committee

Date: 2020-08-30 14:37:17

Al-Kadhimi confirms the killing of Wali of Southern Iraq

Date: 2021-02-02 21:05:10

Iraq's PM holds phone talks with the Pakistani Prime Minister

Date: 2021-09-23 19:49:26

Al-Kadhimi's government puts a "mysterious" treaty with China into action

Date: 2021-03-30 19:49:09