Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Kadhimi: We beat ISIS without losing democracy

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-09T18:05:15+0000
Al-Kadhimi: We beat ISIS without losing democracy

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, said today that the emerging democracy in Iraq faced terrorism that tried to control the country.

Al-Kadhimi made these statements during his participation in the opening of the "Leaders for Democracy" online summit, according to a statement issued by his media office.

Al-Kadhimi reviewed, in his speech, "Iraq's position and its approach that adheres to democracy as an ideal way to achieve good governance," stressing, "the people defeated the ISIS's terrorism militarily and morally, without neglecting the principle of democracy."

Al-Kadhimi called on the leaders of the summit to, "develop a broader perspective on democracy associated with joint international action, and includes support for sustainable development in developing countries in particular."

The summit also discussed the democratic reality internationally and ways to enhance democratic governance mechanisms. The participants also exchanged views, and shed light on the most important challenges facing the civilized world and ways to address them.

The summit, which was launched today morning, was hosted by US President Joe Biden, and attended by leaders and representatives of more than one hundred countries.

related

Al-Kadhimi to support all the survivors from ISIS

Date: 2020-09-20 16:32:12
Al-Kadhimi to support all the survivors from ISIS

Per al-Kadhimi's orders, Iraq to deploy troops and thermographic cams on the borders with Syria 

Date: 2021-06-10 11:43:20
Per al-Kadhimi's orders, Iraq to deploy troops and thermographic cams on the borders with Syria 

ISIS transporter in al-Qaim apprehended, SMC says

Date: 2021-09-30 19:20:15
ISIS transporter in al-Qaim apprehended, SMC says

A security source explains the explosion’s sound in Baghdad

Date: 2020-04-04 09:44:13
A security source explains the explosion’s sound in Baghdad

Iraqi army and Popular Crowd launch four-axis operation on ISIS cells

Date: 2019-09-03 11:27:29
Iraqi army and Popular Crowd launch four-axis operation on ISIS cells

Al-Kadhimi to "Blackmailers": I am a living martyr

Date: 2020-07-27 17:14:57
Al-Kadhimi to "Blackmailers": I am a living martyr

PMF launches security operation in Diyala’ Naft Khana

Date: 2021-02-03 07:50:42
PMF launches security operation in Diyala’ Naft Khana

PUK demands an independent coordination center to fight ISIS

Date: 2021-05-22 12:32:38
PUK demands an independent coordination center to fight ISIS