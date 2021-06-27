Al-Kadhimi: We agreed to activate development projects between Iraq, Egypt, and Jordan

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi announced reaching an agreement with Egypt and Jordan to activate joint development projects between the three countries.

Al-Kadhimi said in a tweet, "Baghdad, with kindness and love, bid farewell to our brothers, King Abdullah II and President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, after holding a successful summit."

He pointed out that "it was agreed to activate development projects between the three countries and enhance cooperation during the summit."

Baghdad hosted today the trilateral summit between Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, and Jordan's King Abdullah bin Al-Hussein.