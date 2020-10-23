Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

Al-Kadhimi: The government will hold special meetings to assess the reform paper

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-10-23T18:40:51+0000
Al-Kadhimi: The government will hold special meetings to assess the reform paper

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, said on Friday that his government will hold special meetings to follow up on the memorandums of understanding signed with European countries and assess the progress of the financial and economic reform plan.

Al-Kadhimi's speech came upon his arrival from UK to Baghdad, which was the last stop in his European tour which also included France and Germany.

Al-Kadhimi said according to his media office, "We signed agreements in Paris, Berlin and London to develop economic, security and cultural relations", adding that his talks in the three European countries, "touched on the reform paper, and Europe's support for developing the performance of economic institutions in the country.

It is noteworthy that Al-Kadhimi's government had submitted recently a plan to the Parliament that includes reforming the country's financial and economic institutions to diversify sources of revenue.


related

A high-level security meeting to impose the law at Iraqi airports

Date: 2020-10-01 16:19:29
A high-level security meeting to impose the law at Iraqi airports

Al-Kadhimi holds a meeting with Shiite political leaders to discuss several files

Date: 2020-09-24 19:05:29
Al-Kadhimi holds a meeting with Shiite political leaders to discuss several files

Al-Kadhimi to meet Nechirvan Barzani in Erbil tomorrow

Date: 2020-09-10 13:41:30
Al-Kadhimi to meet Nechirvan Barzani in Erbil tomorrow

Al-Kadhimi to arrest the security forces in the attack's area

Date: 2020-09-28 16:34:50
Al-Kadhimi to arrest the security forces in the attack's area

Al-Kadhimi speaks of a "crime" in Maysan

Date: 2020-09-16 10:29:23
Al-Kadhimi speaks of a "crime" in Maysan

Al-Kadhimi and Talabani stress the need for coordination between Iraq and Kurdistan

Date: 2020-09-08 17:38:58
Al-Kadhimi and Talabani stress the need for coordination between Iraq and Kurdistan

An Iranian newspaper criticizes Al-Kadhimi against the backdrop of his visit to Washington

Date: 2020-08-23 11:34:21
An Iranian newspaper criticizes Al-Kadhimi against the backdrop of his visit to Washington

Al-Kadhimi to Bapir: Corruption is responsible for the financial situation

Date: 2020-10-07 07:40:25
Al-Kadhimi to Bapir: Corruption is responsible for the financial situation