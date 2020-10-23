Al-Kadhimi: The government will hold special meetings to assess the reform paper

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, said on Friday that his government will hold special meetings to follow up on the memorandums of understanding signed with European countries and assess the progress of the financial and economic reform plan.

Al-Kadhimi's speech came upon his arrival from UK to Baghdad, which was the last stop in his European tour which also included France and Germany.

Al-Kadhimi said according to his media office, "We signed agreements in Paris, Berlin and London to develop economic, security and cultural relations", adding that his talks in the three European countries, "touched on the reform paper, and Europe's support for developing the performance of economic institutions in the country.

It is noteworthy that Al-Kadhimi's government had submitted recently a plan to the Parliament that includes reforming the country's financial and economic institutions to diversify sources of revenue.