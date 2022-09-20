Report

Al-Kadhimi Meets with Spanish counterpart in New York

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-09-20T16:31:27+0000
Shafaq News / Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi met Tuesday, with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations and enhancing joint cooperation between Iraq, Spain, and the whole of the European Union in various fields.

The two sides reviewed Iraq's efforts in combating terrorism and pursuing its remnants and the importance of consolidating security cooperation with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) countries that provide assistance to the Iraqi security forces in advice and training. During the meeting, the two leaders emphasized cooperation in the economic field, especially in alternative energy.

The meeting focused on the importance of the reform programs pursued by the Iraqi government and its positive endeavor to secure sustainable development in a way that contributes to enhancing stability and security in Iraq and the region.

 

