Al-Kadhimi Meets with King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of Jordan in New York

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-09-20T18:16:54+0000
Al-Kadhimi Meets with King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of Jordan in New York

Shafaq News / Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi met Tuesday in New York with His Majesty King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein, King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries, ways to enhance them, and the latest regional and international developments.

The two leaders discussed preparations for holding the Baghdad Partnership and Cooperation Conference 2 in Jordan, as well as discussing economic cooperation on various levels, and they reviewed the advanced stages of the electrical interconnection project that the two countries were keen to pursue due to the benefit and interest for the two brotherly countries.

The two sides stressed the importance of maintaining joint coordination and continuous cooperation in various fields, and in light of the outcomes of the tripartite summit meetings that resulted in several agreements, which can contribute to achieving the interests of the peoples of the two brotherly countries, and the rest of the peoples of the region.

