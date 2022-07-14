Al-Kadhimi: Iraq's position on the Palestinian cause is consistent

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi revealed "an attempt to distance Iraq from the prominent role it plays in the region."

Al-Kadhimi would participate next week in a conference in Saudi Arabia, in the presence of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Iraq, Egypt, Jordan, and the United States.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "The conference agenda would discuss cooperation in the fields of economy, energy, the Covid-19, the food security crisis, and climate changes."

The Prime Minister denied that the summit had other goals, stressing that this is "an attempt to confuse and distance Iraq from the prominent role it plays in the region."

Concerning the Palestinian cause, Al-Kadhimi said, "Iraq's position on the Palestinian cause is consistent and clear…We are not part of any regional axis or alliance, and Iraq maintains its balanced policy with its neighbors."

He noted, "Iraq is in a strategic location; it is destined to have good relations with its brothers, neighbors, and friends, for the sake of the Iraqis' interest."

"Our policy and our motto are Iraq First." He concluded.