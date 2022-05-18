Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Kadhimi: Green Zone must be changed

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-05-18T10:50:58+0000
Al-Kadhimi: Green Zone must be changed

Shafaq News/ Iraq's caretaker Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi said that the Green Zone, a security fortress downtown Iraq's capital city Baghdad, shall restore the original features and names of its neighborhoods.

Al-Kadhimi's remarks came during a speech he delivered during a visit to the headquarters of Baghdad's municipality earlier today, Wednesday.

"Our visit is to gain first-hand information on the work here. We will be in direct contact soon," the Prime Minister said.

"The concept of 'Green Zone' must change. It shall be like it was. The names of old neighborhoods shall have their old names back," he added.

"The municipality has launched cleaning campaigns. We shall all work together for a clean Baghdad," he continued, "Baghdad is an ancient city. It has cultural features. Some of its streets have lost their identity. We shall retrieve this lost identity."

related

Iraq’s Al-Kadhimi welcomes the Pope just hours before he arrives

Date: 2021-03-04 21:07:32
Iraq’s Al-Kadhimi welcomes the Pope just hours before he arrives

Al-Kadhimi meets with al-Sadr in Najaf

Date: 2022-01-06 16:11:24
Al-Kadhimi meets with al-Sadr in Najaf

Iraq's Prime Minister visits the family of Col. Nibras Farman

Date: 2021-06-11 20:19:21
Iraq's Prime Minister visits the family of Col. Nibras Farman

Al-Kadhimi instructs revitalizing the reconstruction in Sadr city 

Date: 2021-06-05 16:57:05
Al-Kadhimi instructs revitalizing the reconstruction in Sadr city 

Official: al-Kadhimi lands in Mosul

Date: 2022-03-20 07:19:49
Official: al-Kadhimi lands in Mosul

133 billion Iraqi dinars to finance the Iraqi Elections

Date: 2020-12-16 18:27:35
133 billion Iraqi dinars to finance the Iraqi Elections

sirens heard in Baghdad's Green Zone

Date: 2020-11-04 14:51:52
sirens heard in Baghdad's Green Zone

European Union to assist Iraq to achieve the Parliamentary elections, EU Ambassador says

Date: 2021-08-30 17:29:07
European Union to assist Iraq to achieve the Parliamentary elections, EU Ambassador says