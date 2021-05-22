Report

Al-Kadhimi: Elections are a chance at peace in Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-22T14:50:07+0000
Al-Kadhimi: Elections are a chance at peace in Iraq

Shafaq News / Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi called on Saturday for an end to conflicts, considering that the elections projected for October would be a “good opportunity for peace” in Iraq.

In the speech that he gave in Baghdad during the first International Conference on Supporting Palestinian Resistance, al-Kadhimi said, “We the people of Iraq, its government and its political and societal organizations all share a joint view of the Palestinian cause.”, adding, “The region’s issues are deeply interconnected, and these ties must be understood in order to deal with them from a different perspective.”

He clarified, “The upcoming elections must bring with them a chance for peace in the country and broader horizons for prosperity.”

