Al-Kadhimi-Bin Salman meeting outcomes

Shafaq News / Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held a meeting via video conference and they agreed on nine items to strengthen relations between their two countries at various levels.

The meeting was attended by high-ranking officials from the two countries.

Saudi Press Agency published the joint statement issued after the meeting stating multiple items.

1- Increasing bilateral cooperation in various fields, especially politics, security, trade, investment and tourism.

2- Cooperation in the field of energy by sharing experiences and committing to the OPEC and OPEC+ decisions.

3- Cooperation in confronting extremism and terrorism and securing the borders between the two countries.

4- Keeping the region away from tensions and continuing communication and reciprocal visits.

5- Enhancing coordination in the field of multilateral diplomacy, especially for positions in international organizations.

6- Benefiting from the outcomes of the Kuwait Conference for the Reconstruction of Iraq held in 2018

7- Seeking to implement the provisions of the Arab Free Trade zone agreement.

8- Planning to start a project to build a sports stadium funded by the Saudi Arabia

9- Opening the Arar border crossing within a week- The Secretary-General of the Iraqi Council of Ministers, Hamid Al-Ghazi, announced this yesterday, Monday-.

About the border crossing, The Iraqi Ministry of Transport announced on Monday that Iraq delivered Arar from the Saudi side as part of the work of the Iraqi-Saudi Coordination Council.

Iraq also appreciated the cooperation between the ministries of health in both countries in combating the Coronavirus (COVID 19) pandemic.