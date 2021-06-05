Report

Al-Kadhimi, Barzani agree on protecting the borders

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-05T20:59:51+0000
Al-Kadhimi, Barzani agree on protecting the borders

Shafaq News/ Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani agreed with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi to continue cooperation to protect borders areas.

According to a statement by Barzani’s office, Al-Kadhimi condemned the attack launched by the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants against the Peshmerga forces, expressing "sincere condolences to President Barzani."

The statement said the two sides "agreed on the necessity of continuing cooperation and coordination between the federal forces and the Peshmerga to protect the borders, restore stability in those areas and prevent any interference."

Earlier, Kurdistan Parliament rejected the war option, calling on all parties to distance their conflicts from the Kurdistan Region territories and preserve its sovereignty. 

In a statement, the Parliament's Presidium offered condolence for the death of five Peshmerga members, wishing a speedy recovery for the wounded. 

The statement called on the PKK and Turkey to distance the Kurdistan Region from their wars, resort to peaceful political solutions, respect the institutions of the Kurdistan Region and preserve the sovereignty of the Kurdistan Region and Iraq.

For its part, the Peshmerga Affairs Committee in Kurdistan Parliament said in a statement, "The Workers' Party has become a threat to the Kurdistan Region under the pretext of the war with Turkey, while young men from the region were martyred many times. This conflict has become a reason for evacuating and destroying hundreds of villages in the border areas." 

The committee called on the party to relocate their conflict in the Turkish territories, not endanger the region's gains and sovereignty, and respect its borders, security, and stability.

The Ministry of Peshmerga in the Kurdistan Region confirmed earlier today that the Kurdistan Workers' Party targeted the Peshmerga forces in Mount Matin in Duhok Governorate, causing five deaths and four injuries among the Peshmerga forces, and the death of three PKK fighters.

