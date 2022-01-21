Al-Kadhimi, Barzani agree on full coordination in defeating terrorism

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Prime Ministers of Iraq and Kurdistan agreed to intensify joint efforts to defeat ISIS.

In a statement, the Kurdish government said that Barzani made a call with PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi and "strongly condemned the terrorist attack carried out by ISIS terrorists on the Iraqi army in Diyala Governorate."

During the phone call, the Kurdish PM expressed his "condolences and solidarity with the victims' families."

According to the statement, Al-Kadhimi and Barzani agreed to "intensify coordination to confront the threats and dangers of ISIS terrorists."

For its part, the Iraqi PM's office said that both sides stressed "the importance of unifying efforts, strengthening coordination between the federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government to "foil the plans of terrorist groups, pursue ISIS remnants and destroy its hideouts."

Eleven Iraqi soldiers were killed on Friday when ISIS militants attacked their base in Diyala Governorate.

The terrorist organization claimed responsibility for the attack in Diyala on its affiliated Telegram channels.

The border areas among Kirkuk, Diyala, and Saladin are considered the most dangerous hotbeds of ISIS; It is called the "Emirate of Evil," where the terrorists continue to carry out attacks in Iraq and Syria.

It is worth noting that the Islamic State had controlled vast areas of Syria and Iraq until it was driven from the territory in 2017-19 by adversaries, including a U.S.-led coalition, the SDF, and Iraqi security forces.