Al-Kaabi: we are witnessijg a perilous phase of Iraq's history

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Parliament's Deputy Speaker, Hasan al-Kaabi, deemed the "peri-elections" time as "one of the most dangerous" in the country's history.

Al-Kaabi's statements came during a meeting he held with the Canadian ambassador to Iraq, Ulric Shannon, the head of the political department, Collin Lake, and the media and political advisor, Diyar al-Khayat.

The deputy speaker of the Iraqi Parliament said, "the upcoming phase is among the most dangerous in the country's history. The democratic experience shall be endorsed in the entire region. However, this transformation is contingent on the awareness and belief in this type of governance."

Al-Kaabi called on the international community to promote democratic values all over the world to "end dictatorship, violence, and extremism."