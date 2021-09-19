Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Kaabi: we are witnessijg a perilous phase of Iraq's history

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-09-19T12:49:13+0000
Al-Kaabi: we are witnessijg a perilous phase of Iraq's history

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Parliament's Deputy Speaker, Hasan al-Kaabi, deemed the "peri-elections" time as "one of the most dangerous" in the country's history.

Al-Kaabi's statements came during a meeting he held with the Canadian ambassador to Iraq, Ulric Shannon, the head of the political department, Collin Lake, and the media and political advisor, Diyar al-Khayat.

The deputy speaker of the Iraqi Parliament said, "the upcoming phase is among the most dangerous in the country's history. The democratic experience shall be endorsed in the entire region. However, this transformation is contingent on the awareness and belief in this type of governance."

Al-Kaabi called on the international community to promote democratic values all over the world to "end dictatorship, violence, and extremism."

related

Al-Kaabi: to bypass red tape and establish channels between the local and Federal Governments

Date: 2021-04-19 14:17:22
Al-Kaabi: to bypass red tape and establish channels between the local and Federal Governments

Al-kaabi fully recovers from COVID-19

Date: 2020-09-09 11:33:42
Al-kaabi fully recovers from COVID-19

Al-Kaabi recommends direct linking of the Health and Education directorates to the Federal Government

Date: 2021-04-26 14:21:44
Al-Kaabi recommends direct linking of the Health and Education directorates to the Federal Government

Al-Kaabi announces his full recovery form COVID-19

Date: 2020-09-13 15:26:03
Al-Kaabi announces his full recovery form COVID-19

The parliament demands investigating Iraqi properties outside Iraq

Date: 2020-10-19 16:48:46
The parliament demands investigating Iraqi properties outside Iraq

Al-Kaabi: Israeli delegations visit Iraq with American and Western passports

Date: 2020-10-28 06:44:34
Al-Kaabi: Israeli delegations visit Iraq with American and Western passports

Iraq’ President to complete all requirements for holding the elections

Date: 2020-11-05 14:46:48
Iraq’ President to complete all requirements for holding the elections

Al-kaabi: the President's ratification of the laws "is only a protocol"

Date: 2020-11-19 12:30:01
Al-kaabi: the President's ratification of the laws "is only a protocol"