Al-Kaabi warns of "catastrophic reverberations" if the food security bill fails to get the stamp

Shafaq News/ The rapporteur of the Iraqi parliament's finance committee, Hasan al-Kaabi, warned of the "catastrophic reverberations" of challenging the anticipated emergency bill on food security and development, urging the political forces to take into account the conditions of the low-income and vulnerable strata.

"Failing to pass the food security bill will have catastrophic reverberations," al-Kaabi told Shafaq News Agency, "we have 40 million Iraqis. In some governorates, more than 50 percent of the population is below the poverty line. There are no job opportunities, and millions of graduates are unemployed."

"We also have tons of services we have to provide in electricity, trade, agriculture, and social welfare," he added, "unemployed citizens with special needs could not receive their social welfare payments if the bill does not pass."

"Those opposing the bill shall have sympathy for those people," he continued, "political disagreements are there. Some political blocs try to exploit legislation to uphold their agendas."

"Unfortunately, the bill has become a commodity for some parties," he concluded.