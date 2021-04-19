Al-Kaabi: to bypass red tape and establish channels between the local and Federal Governments

Shafaq News/ The First Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Hasan al-Kaabi, said that the proper implementation of the Federal Budget necessarily requires establishing direct channels between the local governments and the Federal government, calling for bypassing the routine to provide the citizens with the best services.

Al-Kaabi chaired earlier today, Monday, an expanded meeting with the Committee of Regions and Governorates, members and rapporteurs of Parliamentary Committees, the Ministers of Finance and Planning, along with high-profile administrators in both Ministries, and the heads of local governments.

According to a readout of the meeting issued by Al-Kaabi's office, he said, "the purpose of this meeting, and what we achieved in the previous meetings, is to establish a direct channel between the administration of the governorates and the Federal Government through the legislative authority."

Al-Kaabi laid emphasis on "bypassing the hurdles, red tape, and previous differences; reducing the time to attain maximum benefit for the citizens by achieving investment and service projects."

The Deputy Speaker of the Parliament cited the hurdles the local governments will have to cope with in the "very short period left for the implementation of the budget", "political intervention, different endeavors, parties yielding from obstructing the progress of these projects or the elections."

"We will not allow repeating the experiences of the past years. We will keep tabs on the implementation of the service projects approved in the budget."

The meeting discussed the budget provisions, financing provincial projects, funding and expenditures, and the projects' essential requirements and deadlines.