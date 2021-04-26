Report

Al-Kaabi recommends direct linking of the Health and Education directorates to the Federal Government

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-26T14:21:44+0000
Shafaq News/ The Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Hasan al-Kaabi, recommended de-linking the Education and Health Directorates from the governorates' administration and relinking it to the Ministries of Health and Education.

MP al-Kaabi, the chair of the extraordinary session dedicated to the tragic incident of the Ibn Khatib hospital, stressed upon "obliging the Ministry of Finance to allocate the required funds to complete the preparation of the state hospitals and refrain from flimsy excuses."

The Parliamentary Committee for Health and Environment convened behind closed doors to prepare a fact-checking report on the Ibn Khatib tragedy.

The fire sparked by an Oxygen tank explosion in Ibn Khatib hospital in Baghdad that has been equipped to house COVID-19 patients resulted in 88 deaths and 110 injuries.

