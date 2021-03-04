Al-Kaabi not to vote on the 2021 budget if it does not include sufficient financial allocations for Dhi Qar

Shafaq News / The First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Hassan Al-Kaabi, pledged not to vote on the 2021 budget if it does not include additional and sufficient financial allocations for Dhi Qar and the other "poor" governorates.

Al-kaabi released his statement in a meeting that discussed Dhi Qar's conditions and attended by the governorate's representatives, the ministers of finance, planning, electricity, health, oil, agriculture, reconstruction, municipalities, labor, and the Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers.

Al-Kaabi added, "The reconstruction fund for Dhi Qar is an important basic requirement that we will not give up under any circumstances, and it will be the first step for other governorates suffering from the lack of services and infrastructure."

"Today's meeting did not come for political demands like changing the governor, but to discuss ways to expedite the completion of pending projects and solve the problems Dhi Qar suffers from."

Al-Kaabi instructed Dhi Qar representatives to, "communicate with the people of the governorate and coordinate with the executive authorities to achieve their demands."